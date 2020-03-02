Instructional Technologies, Inc. and SambaSafety Close The Loop on Unsafe Driver Behavior

VANCOUVER, Wash., and DENVER, March 1, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Instructional Technologies Inc. (ITI), providers of training solutions for the transportation industry, and SambaSafety, the market leader in mobility risk data solutions, today announced a partnership that will enable customers to evaluate driver performance, identify safety issues and quickly limit risk through effective, targeted training.

"SambaSafety has built a strong system for evaluating driver performance," said Marius Karoy, chief business officer of ITI. "This partnership will reduce the time gap between when a company learns there's a safety problem and when they take action to stop it. We're very excited to be working with SambaSafety. We've admired them for a number of years, and now our collective monitoring, training and recordkeeping capabilities will help companies improve safety and limit risk and liability."

The ITI and SambaSafety partnership provides companies with a one-stop solution for using a custom selection of PRO-TREAD courses along with ITI's Sentix Pro Learning Management System. The training packages and courses for commercial drivers include:

Hazmat/Tanker + Drug and Alcohol CH



Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse - What Drivers Need to Know

Hazmat Communication Rules

Hazmat Driving and Parking Rules

Hazmat Loading and Placarding

Hazmat Security Awareness

Tanker PPE

Tanker Pre-Trip

Tanker Rollovers

Defensive Driving



Defensive Driving

Driver Distractions

Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse - What Drivers Need to Know

DVIR Pre/Post Trip Inspections

Fatigue Management

Hazard Awareness

Hours of Service

Slips, Trips and Falls

"By using our data and ITI's PRO-TREAD online training," said Steve Bryan, executive vice president and general manager of transportation for SambaSafety, "our customers can quickly close the loop on unsafe driver behavior and safety improvement. We help clients spot safety problems and with ITI's high quality content, accessible technology, and effective support they can fix them. This partnership is poised for success and we're looking forward to expanding our relationship in the future."

About SambaSafety

Since 1998, SambaSafety continues to be the pioneer and leading North American provider of cloud-based mobility risk management software solutionsfor organizations with commercial and non-commercial drivers. Through the collection, correlation and analysis of driver information, SambaSafety helps employers identify high-risk drivers and enforce safety policies; insurers to make informed decisions; and background screeners to perform accurate, efficient pre-hire checks. Learn more at http://www.sambasafety.com.

About Instructional Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 1995 and based in Vancouver, Washington, Instructional Technologies Inc. (ITI) is the leading provider of online training to the transportation industry. The company's commitment to training is based on the principles of mastery learning, accurate and automated record keeping, and up-to-date information that ensure personnel have been effectively trained and detailed records kept. ITI makes fleets and warehouses safer and more profitable through its large PRO-TREAD® library, On Ramp™ ELDT (Entry Level Driver Training) for CDL schools, and its Sentix® learning management system. Transportation and logistics companies choose ITI because of its automated learning management system, custom training capabilities, flexible lesson methodologies, and engaging 3D animations that improve retention, ensure subject matter mastery and lower the total cost of training. For more information, please visit http://www.instructiontech.net.

