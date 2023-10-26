Instructor Turned Multi-Unit Franchise Owner with The Little Gym Expansion

Young Entrepreneur to Open New Gym Early Next Year Under Unleashed Brands Platform

DALLAS, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Little Gym International, the world's premier enrichment and physical development center for children ages four months through 12 and part of the youth enrichment growth-focused platform Unleashed Brands, has signed a new franchise agreement with Celeste Jauregui to open a gym in Hollister, California early next year. This new deal marks Jauregui's expansion as a multi-unit franchise owner in the San Jose, CA market, adding to her existing gym in Steven's Creek. At only 25 years old, Jauregui embodies a new wave of young franchisees fueled by a passion for the gym's mission to help children master the physical, emotional and life skills they'll need for tomorrow, today.

Jauregui's journey with The Little Gym began as a part-time dance instructor at the Morgan Hill location in 2016. She fell in love with seeing children thrive under her instruction and the supportive community it fostered, and continued to work at the gym while pursuing her undergraduate degree. Her dedication and enthusiasm led her to the role of becoming the regional gym director where she helped manage the staff and develop The Little Gym's enriching curriculum.

Although she hails from a family of entrepreneurs, Jauregui did not picture herself becoming a business owner until she moved to Hollister in 2021 and noticed a need for The Little Gym in the area. She bought an existing The Little Gym in Steven's Creek in Sept. 2022 and immersed herself into the new endeavor and within a year, Jauregui says the gym has seen record growth, doubling the number of families they serve from the previous years. As the Hollister location takes shape, Jauregui aims to develop a dedicated team of passionate instructors who will be the driving force behind its bright future.

"The Little Gym is not just a business; it's a passion for me," said Jauregui. "I'm incredibly excited about expanding our reach into Hollister and sharing the joy of helping more children grow into their best selves. With the unwavering support and guidance from my mentors at other locations and the leadership team at The Little Gym and Unleashed Brands, I am confident that this gym will thrive and become a cherished resource for the families in the community."

At the core of the international franchise's mission is becoming the foundation of a child's development that will set them up for success. Through three-dimensional learning including physical activities, cognitive skills and social and emotional learning, the core teaching methods create opportunities for children to experience achievement and build self-confidence.

The Little Gym's network of franchisees is a diverse group made up of parents, accounting, finance, sales leaders, operations executives, existing business owners and beyond. To learn more about how you can become a The Little Gym owner visit www.TheLittleGymFranchise.com/.

