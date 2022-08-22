Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
22.08.2022 12:27:15

Insulet: Automated Insulin Delivery System Omnipod 5 Gets FDA Clearance

(RTTNews) - Medical device company Insulet Corp. (PODD) announced Monday that it has received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System for individuals aged two years and older with type 1 diabetes or T1D.

Omnipod 5 is the first tubeless automated insulin delivery or AID system in the U.S. It was originally cleared for use in individuals aged six and older in January 2022.

The system consists of the tubeless Pod enhanced with SmartAdjust technology, the Omnipod 5 mobile app with its integrated SmartBolus Calculator, and the Dexcom G6 CGM.

The company noted that Omnipod 5 is the first tubeless AID system in the U.S. that integrates with the Dexcom G6 CGM system and a compatible smartphone to automatically adjust insulin and help protect against high and low glucose levels.

Insulet said healthcare professionals can now prescribe Omnipod 5 to their patients with insurance coverage and patients can access their prescription through the pharmacy channel, which means there is no contract and no commitment.

The Omnipod brand is the only insulin pump in the U.S. available through the pharmacy.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Insulet Corp Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Insulet Corp Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Insulet Corp Shs 260,95 0,10% Insulet Corp Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vorsichtige Erholungsbewegung nach Abverkauf zum Wochenstart: ATX im Plus -- DAX wieder an der Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Der heimische Markt bewegt sich im Dienstagshandel auf grünem Terrain. Das deutsche Börsenbarometer fällt nach einem kurzen Ausflug in die Gewinnzone wieder zurück an die Nulllinie. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Dienstag abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen