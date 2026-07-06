Insulet Aktie

Insulet für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0MQX8 / ISIN: US45784P1012

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06.07.2026 13:31:22

Insulet Launches Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System In Spain

(RTTNews) - Insulet Corporation (PODD) on Monday said it has launched its Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System and Omnipod Discover data management platform in Spain.

Omnipod 5, a tubeless automated insulin delivery system, is indicated in Spain for people aged two years and older with type 1 diabetes and is compatible with the Abbott FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus and Dexcom G7 continuous glucose monitoring systems.

Spain becomes the 26th country where Insulet sells Omnipod products and the 20th market where Omnipod 5 is available. The company said it has launched Omnipod 5 in 15 countries over the past 18 months as part of its international expansion strategy.

Insulet is also introducing Omnipod Discover in Spain, a web-based data analytics and reporting platform designed for Omnipod 5 users, caregivers and healthcare providers. The platform was first launched in five Middle Eastern countries earlier this year and is expected to expand to additional Omnipod 5 markets over the next year.

Spain has more than 4.6 million adults with diabetes, including about 189,000 people with type 1 diabetes and over 18,500 children and adolescents who require insulin treatment.

Insulet shares closed at $164.48 on Thursday, up 2.94%.

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Insulet Corp Shs 143,50 1,31% Insulet Corp Shs

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