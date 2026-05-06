Insulet Aktie

Insulet für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0MQX8 / ISIN: US45784P1012

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06.05.2026 14:20:46

Insulet Q1 Profit Surges On Strong Revenue Growth; Raises Full-Year Outlook; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Insulet Corporation (PODD), a medical device company, on Wednesday reported significantly higher first-quarter profit, driven by strong revenue growth, and raised its full-year sales outlook. Shares were up more than 3% in pre-market trading.

Net income more than doubled to $91.1 million, or $1.30 per share, from $35.4 million, or $0.50 per share, in the prior year

Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings were $99.8 million, or $1.42 per share.

Operating income rose to $122.1 million from $88.8 million last year.

Adjusted operating income was $133.5 million.

Revenue jumped 33.9% to $761.7 million, or 30.1% in constant currency, exceeding the high end of the company's guidance range of 25% to 27% growth at constant currency rates.

For the full year, Insulet now expects revenue to grow 21% - 23% at constant currency, up from its prior outlook of 20% - 22%, and projects adjusted EPS growth of more than 25%.

For the second quarter, revenue is expected to grow 20% to 22%.

Insulet shares closed at $167.53 on Tuesday, down 2.25%.

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