Insurance Automation Group Debuts Advanced Certified Integration with Applied Epic at Applied Net 2020

WESTBROOK, Maine, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance Automation Group, the developers of iAutomate: Erlon Surety and an Applied Systems Platinum Integration Partner, unveils its latest version of its certified integration with Applied Epic® at Applied Net 2020. The iAutomate Surety platform is designed to be simple to use, while integrating and automating more parties and technology systems in the surety ecosystem for a true single point of data entry.

At this annual event, Insurance Automation Group and Applied Systems will be showcasing the latest release of its Certified Integration with Applied Epic. Rich with many new features and enhancements, it is designed to help our mutual clients increase efficiencies and ease of use, with a special focus on a simplified setup and configuration process for new implementations.

"Our mutual brokers and agents have expressed their need for smarter, more efficient ways to conduct business and through close collaboration and due diligence we have improved this integration to meet those expectations," said Jeff Bucci of Insurance Automation Group.

Some of the more noteworthy new features or enhancements to this rapidly evolving integration:

Real-time sync: surety bond data is integrated with Applied Epic upon submission from Erlon Surety (no more waiting for the transfer of data, it is now immediate or real- time)

Office Structure: Erlon Surety has been enhanced to include Applied Epic Profit Center

Middleware applications: have been removed, resulting in a simplified implementation of the integration

Configuration: is managed directly in Erlon Surety versus a separate configuration application

Mapping of client/bonds: has been replaced by direct communication between Erlon Surety and Applied Epic

Error notifications: has been enhanced to enable immediate error resolution

Transmission History: now available on Erlon Surety's billing/export screen

"We're excited to continue our integration partnership with Insurance Automation Group by enabling new innovation that further maximizes efficiencies for our mutual customers," said Ben Goodman, Vice President of Corporate Development for Applied Systems. "These new features ensure simplified configuration and sync of surety data between Erlon Surety and Applied Epic, allowing agencies to save time and money managing surety bonds."

Insurance Automation Group offers integrated surety automation solutions for carriers and agencies.

About Insurance Automation Group

Insurance Automation Group, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Workgroup Technology Partners, a provider of advanced technology solutions and services headquartered in Westbrook, Maine. The Insurance Automation Group develops software automation solutions for surety bonding and health care cost-containment and recovery. For more information, visit: https://www.insuranceautomationgroup.com/, https://www.iautomatesurety.com/

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world's largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied's people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most. For more information about Applied Systems, visit: https://www1.appliedsystems.com/en-us

