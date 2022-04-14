Insurance Navy Names The Most Affordable Used Cars to Buy Car Insurance For

CHICAGO, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedans are some of the best-selling used cars in the auto world. These cars asking prices, gas mileage, and longevity are appealing to drivers of all ages, even those who just got their drivers license. Being one of the best sellers of autos, sedans are also one of the most commonly insured cars. Insurance Navy, the fastest-growing car insurance broker in Illinois, handles car insurance policyholders with sedans regularly as well and has noticed some correlations in how much a sedan driver will pay for their car insurance coverage.

"Some sedans are less to insure than others," said Insurance Navy CEO Fadi Sneineh, "There are certain vehicle makes and models that have better safety features and are more reliable in the long run. Another great thing we found out about insuring cars such as sedans is that repairs and parts cost less. Solid cars like these have lower auto insurance premiums than average."

Car manufacturers such as Ford, Chevrolet, Honda, Toyota, and more have put many car models forward with a total cost of car ownership that is worth it for many drivers. Some of the most inexpensive cars to insure (and to buy) sedans are:

Ford Fusion

Honda Accord

Toyota Corolla

Infiniti i35

Toyota Camry

Honda Civic

Hyundai Sonata

Kia Rio

Nissan Versa

Nissan Altima

Insurance Navy is a provider of non-standard auto insurance, selling products in over 30 storefronts, a call center, and online in Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Texas, and California. In addition to auto insurance, the company sells other financial products and services, including homeowners insurance, renters insurance, and roadside assistance.

