Insurance Relief Wins Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Diamond Awards for Fourth Consecutive Year

FRESNO, Calif., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Insurance Relief, part of the PrideStaff companies, is pleased to announce for the fourth consecutive year that they have earned one of ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Diamond Awards, after winning the Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards at least five years in a row for providing superior service to their clients and job seekers.

Each year, fewer than 1% of all U.S. and Canadian staffing agencies earn a Best of Staffing Diamond Award; as a four-time winner of the Diamond Award for both client and talent satisfaction, Insurance Relief is truly in a class of its own.



Insurance Relief received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 100% of their placed job candidates.

Insurance Relief received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from clients nearly 3x more frequently than industry's average.

Presented in partnership with presenting sponsor, CareerBuilder, and gold sponsors Indeed and Glassdoor, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and candidates. On average, clients of winning agencies are 3.3 times more likely to be completely satisfied, and candidates who have been placed by winning agencies are 1.7 times more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.

"In today's extremely tight talent market, creating exceptional customer experiences is more than a priority for our team; it's a business imperative," said Kade Houston, Division Manager at Insurance Relief. "Insurance Relief has invested heavily in technology and processes to ensure satisfaction, while creating meaningful employment connections between our clients and candidates."

"Winning the Best of Staffing Diamond Award for a fourth straight year is especially rewarding, because it proves the value in living Our Mission to 'Consistently provide client experiences on what they value most'," continued Houston. "In 2020 and beyond, our goal is to build on this momentum by developing new ways to deliver world-class service experiences for the employers and talent we serve."

"Now more than ever, it is important for staffing firms to deliver consistently remarkable experiences to the clients and talent they work with," said ClearlyRated's CEO, Eric Gregg. "This year's Best of Staffing winners have shown their commitment to exceptional service, committing to not only measuring satisfaction, but taking action on the feedback. I couldn't be prouder to showcase these industry leaders alongside feedback from their actual clients and candidates on ClearlyRated.com and applaud them for their commitment to making improvements at their respective firms!"

About Insurance Relief

A division of PrideStaff, Insurance Relief specializes in recruiting top candidates for companies within the insurance industry. The parent company was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 80 offices in North America to serve over 5,000 clients. With over 40 years in the staffing business, headquartered in Fresno, CA, all PrideStaff brands offer the resources and expertise of a national firm with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. For more information on Insurance Relief services, visit http://www.insurance-relief.com.

PrideStaff and Insurance Relief's shared Mission: Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most.

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at http://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/.

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and job candidates. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com – an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms – based exclusively on validated client and talent ratings and testimonials.

