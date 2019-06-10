Insurance, Underwriting, Claims Leaders to Gather at Verisk Vision Conference on 19 June

LONDON, 10 June 2019 - Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK), a leading data analytics provider, today announced that leaders in the insurance risk, underwriting, and claims industries will gather 19 June at Verisk Vision, an exclusive, one-day InsurTech conference.

Verisk Vision is dedicated to the latest insights, practices, and technologies transforming the insurance landscape. Marked by high-level keynotes and a wide selection of informative breakouts, the conference will include topics covering risk, claims, and InsurTech, such as cyber risk, artificial intelligence, counter-fraud tech, digital transformation, and more.

Keynotes will include Dr. Paul Taffinder of Taffinder Consulting and Mark Anquillare, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Verisk. Dr. Taffinder will present seven steps to take to achieve true technological transformation. Mr. Anquillare will speak about how to connect the latest InsurTech with technology that already exists within organisations.

Verisk Vision will also feature the Verisk Innovation Lab, which will showcase new technologies and industry applications involving cutting-edge fields such as social media, image forensics, security and surveillance, aerial imagery, and entity resolution.

