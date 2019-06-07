InsureMyTrip Reports 'Significant Travel Impact' Following Cuba Cruise Ban

WARWICK, R.I., June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to InsureMyTrip , this week's decision to ban cruises to Cuba is causing a significant travel impact. The travel insurance comparison site reports an uptick in calls from concerned travelers, while industry analysts estimate nearly 800,000 bookings may be affected by the latest travel restrictions.

As cruise lines scramble to adjust itineraries and alert passengers, InsureMyTrip — which offers the most options for cruise-specific travel insurance — is advising cruisers to request clarification on travel insurance coverage, make any needed adjustments to their policy, and heed recommendations for possible future trips in addition to contacting their cruise line.

Here's a breakdown on what cruisers need to know:

Review Travel Insurance Policy: Cruisers who purchased a cruise-specific travel insurance policy prior to the ban may be eligible for inconvenience benefits due to a change in itinerary, missed pre-paid excursion, or missed port of call.

More: Travel Insurance for Cruisers

Note: typical plans do not offer coverage to cancel the trip due to a change in ports.

Update Itinerary: Cruisers who purchased travel insurance prior to the ban and now have an updated itinerary may be able to update their policy with the revised destination.

Consider Cancel For Any Reason: Cruisers (and travelers) who purchased Cancel For Any Reason coverage prior to the ban (an optional time-sensitive benefit available on some plans) may file a claim to seek reimbursement (typically 75% of pre-paid, non-refundable expenses) if he or she no longer wants to go on a trip to Cuba and the cruise line is not offering a refund. Eligibility requirements apply.

Travelers interested in learning more about insurance plans can visit www.InsureMyTrip.com or call 1-800-551-4635 to speak with a licensed travel insurance agent.

Travel Insurance Expert:

Meghan Walch

401-773-9210

news@insuremytrip.com

About InsureMyTrip

It's simple. InsureMyTrip finds you the right travel insurance plan, every time. InsureMyTrip is the authority on travel insurance. We are committed to empowering travelers to make the best possible insurance decisions by leveraging our technology, data intelligence, and expertise. InsureMyTrip is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insuremytrip-reports-significant-travel-impact-following-cuba-cruise-ban-300863960.html

SOURCE InsureMyTrip