InsurePro Wins Startup Founder Showcase

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter Rex, founder and Executive Chairman of Rex, announced that InsurePro, a Rex company, was named winner of the Startup Founder Showcase. The showcase was co-organized by Startup Founder World Austin Startup Founder Club and Silicon Valley Entrepreneurs and Startups Community.

"InsurePro continues to generate excitement," said Peter Rex. "InsurePro has surpassed $3M in premiums sold, and just recently announced a partnership with Nationwide Insurance. The momentum continues," said Rex.

InsurePro uses machine learning and hyper-configurable APIs to provide transparent pricing and risk, AI carrier matching, and comparative shopping. With InsurePro's proprietary algorithm, customers are matched with the best policy and carrier at purchase and proactively at renewals.

"In just a few months, InsurePro has become the most configurable and transparent business insurance platform in the market," said Prakash Mohandas, co-founder and CEO of InsurePro. "We're grateful that the teams at Startup Founder World, Silicon Valley Entrepreneurs and Startups, and The Austin Startup and Founder Club who gave us the opportunity to share our product and team," said Mohandas.

Since its April 2022 launch, InsurePro has gone live in 46 states and partnered with 20 of the largest insurance carriers in the industry.

About InsurePro

InsurePro is an insurtech company that offers the most configurable and transparent business insurance platform. InsurePro's technology is transforming trust and self-service in the $900B business insurance market. For more information visit www.InsurePro.com

About Rex

Rex is a technology, investment and real estate company whose mission is to empower the billions of people who use real estate to live, work, and play. Rex has launched Tech Ventures Real Estate (TVRE), a single venture to disrupt real estate - the world's largest asset class. TVRE leverages Rex's access to 10k+ apartments, an in-house startup studio and elite tech team that conceives of, launches, and scales revenue generating businesses at an industry leading pace. Founded by Peter Rex and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Rex has been named a Forbes 'Best Place to Work.' To learn more, visit rex.com.

For more information, visit www.rex.com

