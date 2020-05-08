|
08.05.2020 00:17:00
Intact Financial Corporation announces the results of the votes conducted at its 2020 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
TORONTO, May 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) announced the results of the votes conducted at its 2020 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held virtually yesterday via live audio webcast.
1. Election of Directors
The nominees listed in its management proxy circular dated April 3, 2020 were elected as directors of Intact Financial Corporation. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.
Nominee
Votes
% Votes
Votes
% Votes
Charles Brindamour
117,474,461
99.82%
212,002
0.18%
Janet De Silva
117,301,691
99.67%
384,772
0.33%
Claude Dussault
110,862,201
94.20%
6,824,262
5.80%
Jane E. Kinney
117,007,896
99.42%
678,567
0.58%
Robert G. Leary
116,959,198
99.38%
727,265
0.62%
Sylvie Paquette
117,008,876
99.42%
677,587
0.58%
Timothy H. Penner
116,766,516
99.22%
919,947
0.78%
Stuart J. Russell
117,566,171
99.90%
120,292
0.10%
Frederick Singer
117,249,729
99.63%
436,734
0.37%
Carol Stephenson
115,137,909
97.83%
2,548,554
2.17%
William L. Young
116,104,564
98.66%
1,581,899
1.34%
2. Appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Auditor
Ernst & Young LLP was appointed as auditor of Intact Financial Corporation. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.
Votes
For
% Votes
For
Votes
Withheld
% Votes
107,956,618
91.73%
9,729,845
8.27%
3. Resolution with respect to the Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan
The resolution to reconfirm, ratify and reapprove the Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan of Intact Financial Corporation described in the Company's management proxy circular dated April 3, 2020 was accepted. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.
Votes
For
% Votes
For
Votes
Against
% Votes
112,736,616
95.79 %
4,949,847
4.21 %
4. Advisory Resolution on the Approach to Executive Compensation
The advisory resolution on the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Company's management proxy circular dated April 3, 2020 was accepted. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.
Votes
For
% Votes
For
Votes
Against
% Votes
112,580,487
95.66%
5,105,976
4.34%
About Intact Financial Corporation
Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada and a leading provider of specialty insurance in North America, with over $11 billion in total annual premiums. The Company has approximately 16,000 employees who serve more than five million personal, business and public sector clients through offices in Canada and the U.S.
In Canada, IFC distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a wide network of brokers, including its wholly-owned subsidiary BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through belairdirect. Frank Cowan brings a leading MGA platform to manufacture and distribute public entity insurance products in Canada.
In the U.S., OneBeacon Insurance Group, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Intact, provides specialty insurance products through independent agencies, brokers, wholesalers and managing general agencies.
