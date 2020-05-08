Intact Financial Corporation announces the results of the votes conducted at its 2020 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) announced the results of the votes conducted at its 2020 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held virtually yesterday via live audio webcast.

1. Election of Directors

The nominees listed in its management proxy circular dated April 3, 2020 were elected as directors of Intact Financial Corporation. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Nominee Votes

For % Votes

For Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld Charles Brindamour 117,474,461 99.82% 212,002 0.18% Janet De Silva 117,301,691 99.67% 384,772 0.33% Claude Dussault 110,862,201 94.20% 6,824,262 5.80% Jane E. Kinney 117,007,896 99.42% 678,567 0.58% Robert G. Leary 116,959,198 99.38% 727,265 0.62% Sylvie Paquette 117,008,876 99.42% 677,587 0.58% Timothy H. Penner 116,766,516 99.22% 919,947 0.78% Stuart J. Russell 117,566,171 99.90% 120,292 0.10% Frederick Singer 117,249,729 99.63% 436,734 0.37% Carol Stephenson 115,137,909 97.83% 2,548,554 2.17% William L. Young 116,104,564 98.66% 1,581,899 1.34%

2. Appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Auditor

Ernst & Young LLP was appointed as auditor of Intact Financial Corporation. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes

Withheld 107,956,618 91.73% 9,729,845 8.27%

3. Resolution with respect to the Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan

The resolution to reconfirm, ratify and reapprove the Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan of Intact Financial Corporation described in the Company's management proxy circular dated April 3, 2020 was accepted. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes

Against 112,736,616 95.79 % 4,949,847 4.21 %

4. Advisory Resolution on the Approach to Executive Compensation

The advisory resolution on the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Company's management proxy circular dated April 3, 2020 was accepted. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes

Against 112,580,487 95.66% 5,105,976 4.34%

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada and a leading provider of specialty insurance in North America, with over $11 billion in total annual premiums. The Company has approximately 16,000 employees who serve more than five million personal, business and public sector clients through offices in Canada and the U.S.

In Canada, IFC distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a wide network of brokers, including its wholly-owned subsidiary BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through belairdirect. Frank Cowan brings a leading MGA platform to manufacture and distribute public entity insurance products in Canada.

In the U.S., OneBeacon Insurance Group, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Intact, provides specialty insurance products through independent agencies, brokers, wholesalers and managing general agencies.

