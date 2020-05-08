08.05.2020 00:17:00

Intact Financial Corporation announces the results of the votes conducted at its 2020 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) announced the results of the votes conducted at its 2020 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held virtually yesterday via live audio webcast.

1. Election of Directors

The nominees listed in its management proxy circular dated April 3, 2020 were elected as directors of Intact Financial Corporation. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Nominee

Votes
For

% Votes
For

Votes
Withheld

% Votes
Withheld

Charles Brindamour

117,474,461

99.82%

212,002

0.18%

Janet De Silva

117,301,691

99.67%

384,772

0.33%

Claude Dussault

110,862,201

94.20%

6,824,262

5.80%

Jane E. Kinney

117,007,896

99.42%

678,567

0.58%

Robert G. Leary

116,959,198

99.38%

727,265

0.62%

Sylvie Paquette

117,008,876

99.42%

677,587

0.58%

Timothy H. Penner

116,766,516

99.22%

919,947

0.78%

Stuart J. Russell

117,566,171

99.90%

120,292

0.10%

Frederick Singer

117,249,729

99.63%

436,734

0.37%

Carol Stephenson

115,137,909

97.83%

2,548,554

2.17%

William L. Young

116,104,564

98.66%

1,581,899

1.34%

2. Appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Auditor

Ernst & Young LLP was appointed as auditor of Intact Financial Corporation. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Votes

For

% Votes

For

Votes

Withheld

% Votes
Withheld

107,956,618

91.73%

9,729,845

8.27%

3. Resolution with respect to the Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan

The resolution to reconfirm, ratify and reapprove the Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan of Intact Financial Corporation described in the Company's management proxy circular dated April 3, 2020 was accepted. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Votes

For

% Votes

For

Votes

Against

% Votes
Against

112,736,616

95.79 %

4,949,847

4.21 %

4. Advisory Resolution on the Approach to Executive Compensation

The advisory resolution on the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Company's management proxy circular dated April 3, 2020 was accepted. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Votes

For

% Votes

For

Votes

Against

% Votes
Against

112,580,487

95.66%

5,105,976

4.34%

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada and a leading provider of specialty insurance in North America, with over $11 billion in total annual premiums. The Company has approximately 16,000 employees who serve more than five million personal, business and public sector clients through offices in Canada and the U.S.

In Canada, IFC distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a wide network of brokers, including its wholly-owned subsidiary BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through belairdirect.  Frank Cowan brings a leading MGA platform to manufacture and distribute public entity insurance products in Canada.

In the U.S., OneBeacon Insurance Group, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Intact, provides specialty insurance products through independent agencies, brokers, wholesalers and managing general agencies.

SOURCE Intact Financial Corporation

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- Anleger werden optimistischer: ATX letztlich mit Gewinnen -- DAX beendet den Handel klar im Plus -- Asiatische Indizes schließen mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Am heimischen Markt ging es am Donnerstag nach oben. In Deutschland konnte der DAX Aufschläge verzeichnen. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich mit grünen Vorzeichen. In Asien konnten sich die Börsen am Donnerstag nicht auf eine einheitliche Richtung einigen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB