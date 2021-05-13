|
13.05.2021 03:19:00
Intact Financial Corporation announces the results of the votes conducted at its 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
TORONTO, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) announced the results of the votes conducted at its 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held virtually today via live audio webcast.
1. Election of Directors
The nominees listed in its management proxy circular dated March 31, 2021 were elected as directors of Intact Financial Corporation. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.
Nominee
Votes
% Votes
Votes Withheld
% Votes
Charles Brindamour
113,594,947
99.95%
52,437
0.05%
Janet De Silva
112,753,323
99.21%
894,061
0.79%
Claude Dussault
110,303,381
97.06%
3,344,003
2.94%
Jane E. Kinney
111,086,738
97.75%
2,560,646
2.25%
Robert G. Leary
113,589,695
99.95%
57,689
0.05%
Sylvie Paquette
112,757,492
99.22%
889,892
0.78%
Timothy H. Penner
111,688,291
98.28%
1,959,093
1.72%
Stuart J. Russell
112,752,687
99.21%
894,697
0.79%
Indira V. Samarasekera
112,497,471
98.99%
1,149,913
1.01%
Frederick Singer
113,496,336
99.87%
151,048
0.13%
Carolyn A. Wilkins
113,599,235
99.96%
48,149
0.04%
William L. Young
110,675,488
97.38%
2,971,896
2.62%
2. Appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Auditor
Ernst & Young LLP was appointed as auditor of Intact Financial Corporation. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Withheld
% Votes
107,879,474
94.79%
5,926,460
5.21%
3. Special resolution to amend the Articles of Amalgamation of the Company with respect to the appointment of Directors
The special resolution to amend the Articles of Amalgamation of Intact Financial Corporation to authorize the Directors to appoint additional directors to serve on the Board until the next annual meeting of shareholders was accepted. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Against
% Votes
113,335,995
99.73%
311,389
0.27%
4. Advisory Resolution on the Approach to Executive Compensation
The advisory resolution on the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Company's management proxy circular dated March 31, 2021 was accepted. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Against
% Votes
110,957,489
97.63%
2,689,895
2.37%
5. Resolution to approve the Executive Stock Option Plan of the Company
The resolution for approval of the Executive Stock Option Plan of Intact Financial Corporation disclosed in the Company's management proxy circular dated March 31, 2021 was accepted. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Against
% Votes
101,689,472
89.48%
11,957,912
10.52%
About Intact Financial Corporation
Intact Financial Corporation is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada and a leading provider of specialty insurance in North America, with over $12 billion in total annual premiums. The Company has over 16,000 employees who serve more than five million personal, business and public sector clients through offices in Canada and the U.S.
In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a wide network of brokers, including its wholly-owned subsidiary BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through belairdirect. Intact Public Entities, a Canadian Managing General Agent (MGA), distributes public entity insurance programs including risk and claims management services in Canada.
In the U.S., Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions provides a range of specialty insurance products and services through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers and managing general agencies. Products are underwritten by the insurance company subsidiaries of Intact Insurance Group USA, LLC.
SOURCE Intact Financial Corporation
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow Jones letztendlich tiefrot -- ATX beendet Mittwochshandel auf grünem Terrain -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt verbuchte zur Wochenmitte Zuschläge. Der DAX befand sich nach Handelsschluss in der Gewinnzone. Die Wall Street verbuchte am Mittwoch herbe Verluste. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkten fanden am Mittwoch keine gemeinsame Richtung.