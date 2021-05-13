+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
13.05.2021 03:19:00

Intact Financial Corporation announces the results of the votes conducted at its 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) announced the results of the votes conducted at its 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held virtually today via live audio webcast.

1. Election of Directors

The nominees listed in its management proxy circular dated March 31, 2021 were elected as directors of Intact Financial Corporation. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Nominee              

Votes
For

% Votes
For

Votes Withheld

% Votes
Withheld

Charles Brindamour

113,594,947

99.95%

52,437

0.05%

Janet De Silva

112,753,323

99.21%

894,061

0.79%

Claude Dussault

110,303,381

97.06%

3,344,003

2.94%

Jane E. Kinney

111,086,738

97.75%

2,560,646

2.25%

Robert G. Leary

113,589,695

99.95%

57,689

0.05%

Sylvie Paquette

112,757,492

99.22%

889,892

0.78%

Timothy H. Penner

111,688,291

98.28%

1,959,093

1.72%

Stuart J. Russell

112,752,687

99.21%

894,697

0.79%

Indira V. Samarasekera

112,497,471

98.99%

1,149,913

1.01%

Frederick Singer

113,496,336

99.87%

151,048

0.13%

Carolyn A. Wilkins

113,599,235

99.96%

48,149

0.04%

William L. Young

110,675,488

97.38%

2,971,896

2.62%

2. Appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Auditor

Ernst & Young LLP was appointed as auditor of Intact Financial Corporation. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes
Withheld

107,879,474

94.79%

5,926,460

5.21%

3. Special resolution to amend the Articles of Amalgamation of the Company with respect to the appointment of Directors

The special resolution to amend the Articles of Amalgamation of Intact Financial Corporation to authorize the Directors to appoint additional directors to serve on the Board until the next annual meeting of shareholders was accepted. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.  

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Against

% Votes
Against

113,335,995

99.73%

311,389

0.27%

4. Advisory Resolution on the Approach to Executive Compensation

The advisory resolution on the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Company's management proxy circular dated March 31, 2021 was accepted. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Against

% Votes
Against

110,957,489

97.63%

2,689,895

2.37%

5.  Resolution to approve the Executive Stock Option Plan of the Company

The resolution for approval of the Executive Stock Option Plan of Intact Financial Corporation disclosed in the Company's management proxy circular dated March 31, 2021 was accepted. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Against

% Votes
Against

101,689,472

89.48%

11,957,912

10.52%

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada and a leading provider of specialty insurance in North America, with over $12 billion in total annual premiums. The Company has over 16,000 employees who serve more than five million personal, business and public sector clients through offices in Canada and the U.S.

In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a wide network of brokers, including its wholly-owned subsidiary BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through belairdirect. Intact Public Entities, a Canadian Managing General Agent (MGA), distributes public entity insurance programs including risk and claims management services in Canada.

In the U.S., Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions provides a range of specialty insurance products and services through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers and managing general agencies. Products are underwritten by the insurance company subsidiaries of Intact Insurance Group USA, LLC.

SOURCE Intact Financial Corporation

