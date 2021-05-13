Intact Financial Corporation announces the results of the votes conducted at its 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) announced the results of the votes conducted at its 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held virtually today via live audio webcast.

1. Election of Directors

The nominees listed in its management proxy circular dated March 31, 2021 were elected as directors of Intact Financial Corporation. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Nominee Votes

For % Votes

For Votes Withheld % Votes

Withheld Charles Brindamour 113,594,947 99.95% 52,437 0.05% Janet De Silva 112,753,323 99.21% 894,061 0.79% Claude Dussault 110,303,381 97.06% 3,344,003 2.94% Jane E. Kinney 111,086,738 97.75% 2,560,646 2.25% Robert G. Leary 113,589,695 99.95% 57,689 0.05% Sylvie Paquette 112,757,492 99.22% 889,892 0.78% Timothy H. Penner 111,688,291 98.28% 1,959,093 1.72% Stuart J. Russell 112,752,687 99.21% 894,697 0.79% Indira V. Samarasekera 112,497,471 98.99% 1,149,913 1.01% Frederick Singer 113,496,336 99.87% 151,048 0.13% Carolyn A. Wilkins 113,599,235 99.96% 48,149 0.04% William L. Young 110,675,488 97.38% 2,971,896 2.62%

2. Appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Auditor

Ernst & Young LLP was appointed as auditor of Intact Financial Corporation. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes

Withheld 107,879,474 94.79% 5,926,460 5.21%

3. Special resolution to amend the Articles of Amalgamation of the Company with respect to the appointment of Directors

The special resolution to amend the Articles of Amalgamation of Intact Financial Corporation to authorize the Directors to appoint additional directors to serve on the Board until the next annual meeting of shareholders was accepted. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes

Against 113,335,995 99.73% 311,389 0.27%

4. Advisory Resolution on the Approach to Executive Compensation

The advisory resolution on the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Company's management proxy circular dated March 31, 2021 was accepted. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes

Against 110,957,489 97.63% 2,689,895 2.37%

5. Resolution to approve the Executive Stock Option Plan of the Company

The resolution for approval of the Executive Stock Option Plan of Intact Financial Corporation disclosed in the Company's management proxy circular dated March 31, 2021 was accepted. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes

Against 101,689,472 89.48% 11,957,912 10.52%

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada and a leading provider of specialty insurance in North America, with over $12 billion in total annual premiums. The Company has over 16,000 employees who serve more than five million personal, business and public sector clients through offices in Canada and the U.S.

In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a wide network of brokers, including its wholly-owned subsidiary BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through belairdirect. Intact Public Entities, a Canadian Managing General Agent (MGA), distributes public entity insurance programs including risk and claims management services in Canada.



In the U.S., Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions provides a range of specialty insurance products and services through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers and managing general agencies. Products are underwritten by the insurance company subsidiaries of Intact Insurance Group USA, LLC.

SOURCE Intact Financial Corporation