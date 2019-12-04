Intalere's Steve Kiewiet Earns Prestigious Fellow Designation from American College of Healthcare Executives

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intalere, the healthcare industry leader in delivering solutions designed for improved financial, operational and clinical health for our partners, today announced Steve Kiewiet, Intalere Chief Commercial Officer, has earned the Fellow designation from the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE).

ACHE is an international professional society of 48,000 healthcare executives who lead hospitals, healthcare systems and other healthcare organizations. ACHE's mission is to advance its members and healthcare management excellence. Through its established network of 77 chapters, ACHE provides access to networking, education and career development at the local level. In addition, ACHE is known for its public policy, educational programs and research.

"ACHE represents professionals who are dedicated to improving healthcare operations for the benefit of our patients and our communities," said Kiewiet. "I am honored to earn the prestigious FACHE® credential, which signifies board certification in healthcare management."

Kiewiet has a strategic and diverse perspective of the healthcare industry supported by more than 12 years of direct patient care combined with over 18 years in product management, business development, medical products/devices distribution, strategic sourcing and large academic healthcare system/IDN supply chain management. He is a nationally-recognized leader and innovator in healthcare supply chain management, leadership development and operational efficiency, and was featured in The Journal of Healthcare Contracting as one of the "Top 10 People to Watch in Healthcare Contracting."

Kiewiet was elected to the Association for Health Care Resource & Materials Management (AHRMM) Board in 2017 as a provider representative and will serve as AHRMM Board chair in 2021. AHRMM is the leading membership group for healthcare supply chain professionals.

About Intalere

Intalere's mission focuses on elevating the health of healthcare by designing solutions to improve our members' financial, operational and clinical performance. We empower our customers and deliver measurable results through our highly personalized approach of creating strategies and programs focused on their goals. From managing their entire spend to strategic consulting around diagnosing particular areas of concern, our unique provider-owned model allows us to leverage nationally recognized best practices in supply chain and patient outcomes to drive efficiencies for our members. To learn more, visit http://www.intalere.com.

SOURCE Intalere