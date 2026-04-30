Integer Holdings Aktie

Integer Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2AMZW / ISIN: US45826H1095

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30.04.2026 18:29:39

Integer Holdings Initiates Strategic Review, Turns To Profit In Q1; Stock Rises

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) announced that its board initiated a strategic review, considering a full range of potential opportunities, including, but not limited to, a sale, merger, or strategic business combination, as compared to the value creation opportunities from continued execution of the company's standalone strategy.

"We remain focused on delivering value for our customers while we explore all options to maximize value for our stockholders," commented CEO Payman Khales.

Concurrently, the company announced first-quarter financial results, reporting earnings of $16.5 million compared with a loss of $22.5 million in the previous year. Sales increased to $439.6 million from last year's $437.4 million.

Looking ahead to the full year 2026, Integer expects sales of $1,805 million to $1,835 million, and net income of $105 million to $125 million.

Currently, ITGR is trading at $87.78, up 4.91 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

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