Integra LifeSciences Holdings Aktie

Integra LifeSciences Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 897013 / ISIN: US4579852082

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02.10.2026 14:40:18

Integra LifeSciences Cuts FY26 Guidance Following Cincinnati Facility Flooding; Stock Tumbles 11.4%

(RTTNews) - Providing certain unaudited preliminary third quarter results on Friday, medical technology company Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (IART) trimmed its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2026, based on revised assumptions regarding the expected impact of the July flooding event at the Cincinnati facility, as well as updated assumptions for the broader business for the remainder of the year.

For the third quarter, the company now expects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.55 to $0.59 per share on revenues between approximately $410 million and $412 million.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.30 to $2.40 per share on revenues between $1.634 billion and $1.654 billion.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $2.40 to $2.50 per share on revenues between $1.654 billion and $1.695 billion.

Since the flooding, Integra has continued to execute its business continuity and recovery plans. The Company expects a return to full manufacturing operations at the site during the second quarter of 2027.

Based on its current assessment, Integra estimates that the flooding related supply disruption negatively impacted third quarter revenue by approximately $7 million and is expected to negatively impact fourth quarter revenue by approximately $15 million to $20 million.

In Friday's pre-market trading, IART is trading on the Nasdaq at $14.25, down $1.84 or 11.44 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

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