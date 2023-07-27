Integra LifeSciences Q2 Earnings Fall; Cuts Annual Outlook; Plans $125 Mln Share Buyback

(RTTNews) - Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) a medical devices manufacturer, on Thursday reported lower earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, hurt by decreased revenues. The company also slashed it earnings and revenue guidance for the full year.

Integra LifeSciences is also planning to repurchase shares worth $125 million during the third quarter.

Quarterly earnings dropped to $4.184 million from $44.784 million for the same period of the previous year. Earnings per share slid to $0.05 from $0.54 last year.

Adjusted earnings decreased to $0.71 per share compared to $0.82 in the prior year.

Eleven analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Consensus estimates typically exclude one-time items.

Revenues fell 4.2 percent to $381.3 million from $397.82 million of last year. The Street estimate for revenue was $374.07 million for the quarter.

Looking forward to the full year, the company has cut its outlook. It now expects adjusted EPS to be in the range of $3.10 to $3.18 per share compared with $3.43 to $3.51 per share provided earlier. The Street estimate for EPS is $3.12 per share.

Revenue is now expected to be in the range of $1.548 to $1.560 billion compared to $1.602 to $1.620 billion previously. The street estimate for revenue is $1.56 billion.

Looking ahead to the next quarter, the company expects Adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $0.76 to $0.80. The Street estimate is $0.84 per share

It also expects revenues in the range of $386 million to $390 million reflecting a growth of 0.2% to 1.3%. The Street estimate for revenue is $388.59 million

On Wednesday, shares of Integra LifeSciences closed at $45.55, down 0.91% on Nasdaq.