Integra LifeSciences Q3 Adj. EPS Tops Estimates, But Revenues Miss

(RTTNews) - Medical technology company Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (IART) reported Thursday a net loss for the third quarter of $5.40 million or $0.07 per share, narrower than $10.70 million or $0.14 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $0.54 per share, compared to $0.41 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues for the quarter grew 5.6 percent to $402.06 million from $380.83 million in the same quarter last year. Organic revenue grew 5.0 percent.

On average, ten analysts polled expected the company to report earnings of $0.43 per share on revenues of $414.31 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

