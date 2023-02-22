|
22.02.2023 12:44:46
Integra LifeSciences Q4 Profit Beats Estimates; Revenues Up 2.9% On Organic Basis
(RTTNews) - Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (IART) reported fourth quarter net income of $52.9 million, or $0.63 per share, compared to GAAP net income of $45.4 million, or $0.53 per share, in the prior year. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.94, compared to $0.84. On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.90, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Reported revenues were $398.0 million, a decrease of 1.8% on a reported basis and an increase of 2.9% on an organic basis compared to the fourth quarter 2021. Analysts on average had estimated $397.95 million in revenue.
For the full-year 2023, the company expects revenues to be in a range of $1.602 billion to $1.620 billion, representing reported growth of approximately 2.9% to 4.0% and organic growth in the range of 4.0% to 5.2%. Adjusted earnings per share are expected to be between $3.43 and $3.51.
For the first quarter, the company expects reported revenues in the range of $370 million to $376 million, representing organic growth of approximately 2.0% to 3.5%. Adjusted earnings per share are expected to be in a range of $0.72 to $0.76.
