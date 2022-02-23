|
23.02.2022 12:34:03
Integra LifeSciences Q4 Profit Tops Estimates; Revenues Up 8.3% On Organic Basis
(RTTNews) - Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (IART) reported fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.84, flat with prior year. On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.83, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted net income increased to $72.2 million from $71.3 million.
GAAP net income was $45.4 million, or $0.53 per share, compared to $92.7 million, or $1.09 per share, prior year.
Reported revenues were $405.5 million, representing an increase of 4.3% on a reported basis and an increase of 8.3% on an organic basis. Analysts on average had estimated $403.4 million in revenue.
For the first quarter 2022, the company expects reported revenues in the range of $357 million to $365 million, representing organic growth of approximately 0% to 2.5%. Adjusted earnings per share are expected to be in a range of $0.67 to $0.71. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $0.73 on revenue of $378.5 million.
For full-year 2022, the company expects revenues to be in a range of $1.58 billion to $1.60 billion, representing reported growth of approximately 2.5% to 3.5% and organic growth of approximately 3.5% to 5%. Adjusted earnings per share are expected to be in a range of $3.27 to $3.35. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $3.42 on revenue of $1.63 billion.
