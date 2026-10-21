Integra LifeSciences Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: 897013 / ISIN: US4579852082
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21.10.2026 12:27:27
Integra LifeSciences Swings To Earnings In Q3; Guides Q4, FY26
(RTTNews) - Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (IART), a medical technology company, on Wednesday reported profit in the third quarter compared with loss in the previous year.
For the third quarter, net income came in at $14.85 million compared with loss of $5.40 million in the previous year.
Earnings per share were $0.19 versus loss per share of $0.07 last year.
On an adjusted basis, net income jumped to $46.44 million from $41.62 million in the same period a year ago.
Adjusted earnings per share were $0.59 versus $0.54 last year.
Adjusted EBITDA rose to $79.79 million from $78.45 million in the previous year.
Operating income jumped to $18.90 million from $11.76 million in the prior year.
Revenue increased to $411.18 million from $402.06 million in the previous year.
Looking ahead, the company expects fourth quarter revenues to range from $413 million to $433 million, representing a reported decline of -5.2% to -0.5%
The company expects fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share in the range of $0.61 to $0.71.
For the full year 2026, the company expects revenues in the range of $1.634 billion to $1.654 billion, representing reported growth of -0.1% to 1.2%.
The company expects adjusted earnings per diluted share in the range of $2.30 to $2.40.
On Tuesday, Integra LifeSciences Holdings closed trading 0.89% lesseer at $13.33 on the Nasdaq.
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|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert Integra LifeSciences-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Integra LifeSciences von vor 3 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
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|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier Integra LifeSciences-Aktie: Hätte sich eine Integra LifeSciences-Kapitalanlage von vor einem Jahr bezahlt gemacht? (finanzen.at)
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07.10.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Integra LifeSciences gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
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|Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp.
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