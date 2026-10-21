Integra LifeSciences Holdings Aktie

Integra LifeSciences Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 897013 / ISIN: US4579852082

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
21.10.2026 12:27:27

Integra LifeSciences Swings To Earnings In Q3; Guides Q4, FY26

(RTTNews) - Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (IART), a medical technology company, on Wednesday reported profit in the third quarter compared with loss in the previous year.

For the third quarter, net income came in at $14.85 million compared with loss of $5.40 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $0.19 versus loss per share of $0.07 last year.

On an adjusted basis, net income jumped to $46.44 million from $41.62 million in the same period a year ago.

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.59 versus $0.54 last year.

Adjusted EBITDA rose to $79.79 million from $78.45 million in the previous year.

Operating income jumped to $18.90 million from $11.76 million in the prior year.

Revenue increased to $411.18 million from $402.06 million in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company expects fourth quarter revenues to range from $413 million to $433 million, representing a reported decline of -5.2% to -0.5%

The company expects fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share in the range of $0.61 to $0.71.

For the full year 2026, the company expects revenues in the range of $1.634 billion to $1.654 billion, representing reported growth of -0.1% to 1.2%.

The company expects adjusted earnings per diluted share in the range of $2.30 to $2.40.

On Tuesday, Integra LifeSciences Holdings closed trading 0.89% lesseer at $13.33 on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. 10,90 2,83% Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 42: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
18.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 42
17.10.26 KW 42: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
17.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
16.10.26 KW 42: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX sackt letztlich kräftig ab -- DAX beendet Handel leichter -- Wall Street schließlich uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen sinken schließlich deutlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es deutlich abwärts, während sich auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt im Minus bewegte. Die Wall Street notierte uneins. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Donnerstag nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen