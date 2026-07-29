Integra LifeSciences Swings To Profit In Q2; Trims FY26 Revenue Outlook

(RTTNews) - Medical technology company Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (IART) reported Wednesday net earnings for the second quarter of $4.48 million or $0.06 per share, compared to a net loss of $484.07 million or $6.31 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $0.56 per share, compared to $0.45 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues for the quarter edged up 0.8 percent to $418.76 million from $415.61 million in the same quarter last year. Organic revenue grew 0.7 percent.

For the third quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.53 to $0.61 per share on revenues between $410 million and $425 million, with organic revenue growth of 1.9 to 5.7 percent.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in a range of $2.40 to $2.50 per share on organic revenue growth of 0.8 to 3.3 percent.

Meanwhile, the company trimmed its revenue guidance to between $1.654 billion and $1.695 billion from the prior forecast between $1.662 billion and $1.702 billion, reflecting the impact of a stronger U.S. dollar on foreign exchange rates.

The Company also initiated production at its Braintree manufacturing facility and remains on track for the planned fourth-quarter relaunch of SurgiMend.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, IART is trading on the Nasdaq at $19.80, up $0.04 or 0.20 percent.

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