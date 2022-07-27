|
27.07.2022 13:15:55
Integra LifeSciences Trims FY22 Adj. EPS, Revenue Outlook; Q2 Results Top Estimates
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, medical technology company Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (IART) trimmed its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2022. The company also issued outlook for the third quarter.
For fiscal 2022, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in a range of $3.21 to $3.29 per share on revenues between $1.557 billion and $1.575 billion, with organic revenue growth of 4.0 to 5.2 percent, based on better than expected first half performance.
Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in a range of $3.27 to $3.35 per share on revenues between $1.58 billion and $1.60 billion, with organic revenue growth of 3.8 to 5.2 percent.
On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.31 per share on revenues of $1.59 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
For the third quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.78 to $0.82 per share on revenues between $383 million and $391 million, with organic revenue growth of 2.6 to 4.8 percent.
The Street is looking for earnings of $0.84 per share on revenues of $398.66 million for the quarter.
For the second quarter, the Company reported net income of $44.79 million or $0.54 per share, up from $35.07 million or $0.41 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $0.82 per share, compared to $0.79 per share in the year-ago quarter.
Total revenues for the quarter increased 2.0 percent to $397.82 million from $389.99 million in the same quarter last year. Organic revenue grew 4.8 percent.
Analysts expected the company to report earnings of $0.80 per share on revenues of $395.27 million for the quarter.
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt am Donnerstag ab, während sich der deutsche Leitindex aufwärts bewegt. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Donnerstag mit Kauflaune. An den Börsen in Fernost war mehrheitlich eine freundliche Tendenz beobachtet worden.