INTEGRATED ONCOLOGY NETWORK AND KNOWTEX ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO DEPLOY GENERATIVE AI TECHNOLOGY

Advancing Oncology Workflows with Voice-based Medical Notetaking, Coding, and Ordering

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Oncology Network (ION) together with partner California Cancer Associates for Research and Excellence (cCARE) are proud to announce a landmark strategic partnership with Knowtex, a leading innovator in the field of generative artificial intelligence (AI) and voice-activated workflows for healthcare. The collaboration will integrate Knowtex's cutting-edge voice AI technology for automated medical notetaking, coding, and ordering into cCARE's clinical oncology operations to enhance workflows and patient care experiences.

Pioneering Voice-Driven Workflows in Oncology

This collaboration brings together the state-of-the-art capabilities of Knowtex's voice AI technology and cCARE's expertise in cancer research and treatment. By streamlining administrative processes such as medical notetaking, diagnostic and procedure coding, and ordering, the partnership aims to elevate the standard of care in oncology, saving valuable time on administrative work and allowing for focus on patient care.

"Oncology is a highly specialized and data-intensive field. This partnership will revolutionize how clinicians interact with medical records, enabling them to focus on what truly matters—the patient," said Dr. Jedidiah Monson, President of cCARE.

cCARE: Championing Innovation for Enhanced Patient Care

The partnership is built on shared values of innovation, quality, and patient-focused care, principles that are deeply rooted in both Knowtex and ION and it's affiliates, including cCARE.

ION's top priority is to enhance community-based specialty healthcare through key partnerships and services. Barry Tanner, CEO of Integrated Oncology Network notes this collaboration as aligning with ION's dedication to provide the highest quality, advanced oncology care to communities.

"Through our strategic partnership with Knowtex, we are at the forefront of healthcare innovation, seamlessly integrating advanced AI into our workstreams," said Tanner. "This collaboration empowers our physicians to dedicate more valuable time directly with patients, affirming our commitment to innovation and leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance patient care and outcomes."

"By embracing AI technology, we're not just adopting the future; we're creating it. This is a testament to our core values at cCARE and ION, where we continually strive to integrate innovation in the pursuit of excellence in patient care," Monson said.

Knowtex's generative AI voice technology is designed to save clinicians time by automating cumbersome administrative tasks, thereby streamlining workflows. The company's proprietary AI can transcribe conversations in real-time, assist in providing medical coding suggestions, and extract relevant details for placing orders from the natural interactions during a clinician-patient encounter.

Empowering Clinicians with Increased Wellness and Patient Connection

This partnership between Knowtex and ION, with cCARE aims to give clinicians their valuable time back. By reducing administrative burden, oncologists at cCARE can invest more time in diagnosis, treatment planning, and patient consultations, improving the overall quality of care and patient outcomes.

"We are thrilled to partner with ION and cCARE to introduce an era of AI-driven oncology care," said Caroline Zhang, Founder and CEO of Knowtex. "Our vision at Knowtex has always been to bring generative AI technology to healthcare and empower clinicians with voice AI to save time, automate administrative work, and improve patient connection. By combining our strengths, we can better serve the medical community and ultimately, the patients who are at the heart of what we do."

About Knowtex

Knowtex is a leading healthcare technology company specializing in voice and generative AI solutions which has revolutionized medical documentation and coding, making it faster, more accurate, and efficient. Founded in 2022 by Caroline Zhang and Jocelyn Kang, Knowtex is headquartered in San Francisco, CA and is backed by Y Combinator, Amazon Web Services (AWS), the UCSF Rosenman Institute, and MedTech Innovators among others. To learn more, visit www.knowtex.ai .

About Integrated Oncology Network



Integrated Oncology Network partners directly with physicians, hospitals and other healthcare providers to offer the latest services and technologies to their patients. Founded in 2008, ION has grown to more than 50 centers across the country, providing a complete and integrated continuum of care – diagnostic testing, radiation oncology, medical oncology, urology and other ancillary services. For more information, visit www.ionetwork.com.

About cCARE

California Cancer Associates for Research & Excellence, cCARE, is the largest full-service private oncology and hematology practice in California. Affiliated with Integrated Oncology Network (ION), cCARE delivers the highest quality medical oncology, chemotherapy and radiation treatments, supplemented by a large research and clinical trials program. With eight clinical and business offices in the San Diego and Fresno areas, cCARE provides patients with care beyond treatment no matter where they call home. For more information, visit www.ccare.com.

