Integrated Polymer Solutions Strategic Acquisition of Icon Aerospace Technology

LONG BEACH, California, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Polymer Solutions ("IPS"), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, announced the strategic acquisition of Icon Aerospace Technology ("Icon").

Icon designs and manufactures custom, highly-engineered polymer components, including engine seals, fabric-reinforced seals, hoses and rubber-to-metal bonding solutions for the aerospace and defense end-markets. Icon products are used on a wide range of aerospace platforms, including all Airbus aerospace platforms, Lockheed Martin F-35 and Bombardier Global 7000. The transaction adds a third AS9100-certified facility for IPS, located in Retford, United Kingdom.

Rich McManus, CEO of IPS, commented, "This acquisition broadens IPS' design and manufacturing capabilities and will allow us to deliver new, innovative solutions to our customers. We're excited to partner with Icon's management team and are committed to investing in Icon's manufacturing capabilities to better serve their existing customers."

Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor to IPS in connection with the acquisition.

About Integrated Polymer Solutions

Integrated Polymer Solutions is a leader in designing and engineering elastomeric components and tools for aerospace, military, biopharma and specialty industrial markets. The Company's products utilize advanced materials designed to exceptionally tight tolerances for high-performance applications. IPS' products include elastomeric seals, gaskets, tooling, hoses, ablatives, EMI/RFI/thermal shielding products, encapsulated o-rings, and composite APU plenums and ducts.

