Integrated Services by Ritase Optimizes Nestlé Indonesia's Move Toward Digitalization in Distribution Management

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Indonesia's biggest digital logistics platform Ritase has developed SaaS (Software as a Service), a service application for Nestlé Indonesia to optimize the company's product distribution management. The application guarantees availability of trucks, swift communications with transporters, and real-time updates -- all of which are streamlined with Nestlé's innovative ways to increase operational standard in Indonesia.

"Nestlé Indonesia aspires to implement an integrated system that has the ability to connect all stakeholders within our distribution activities with real-time information. We aim to consistently innovate in order to boost effectiveness, efficiency, and sustainability in our distribution. We appreciate the support given by the team at Ritase in accelerating the efficiency of our operational activities throughout all of our locations," explains Calvin Widjaja, Head of Supply Chain at Nestlé Indonesia.

20 December witnessed the launch of Ritase's SaaS (Software as a Service) development for Nestlé Indonesia, as well as a celebration of their yearlong cooperation. Among the attendees commemorating the occasion were Supply Chain Manager Zone AOA (Asia, Oceania, Sub-Saharan Africa) of Nestlé, Luca Fichera; CEO/Founder of Ritase, Iman Kusnadi; and CTO/Co-Founder of Ritase, David Samuel.

"This cooperation has proven that a local startups like Ritase is capable of advancing the business of logistics nationally. We would like to express our gratitude to Nestlé Indonesia for trusting us to be their digital partner for their supply chain management," adds Iman Kusnadi, CEO/Founder of Ritase.

This year, Ritase has received a Series A funding of US$ 8.5 million to further drive its business as the pioneer of digital trucking services in Indonesia. The funding was received from Golden Gate Ventures as the company's biggest investor, a venture capitalist based in Singapore with over 30 companies across seven Asian countries in its investment portfolio.

About Ritase:

Ritase, founded in 2018 in Indonesia, is a desktop and mobile application that provides trucking and logistics services. Ritase connects shippers with transporters through a shipping process that can be easily monitored in real-time, with comprehensive reporting system. Website:www.ritase.com

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191224/2679140-1

Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191224/2679140-1LOGO

SOURCE Ritase