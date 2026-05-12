Fixed Income Trust For Goldman Sachs Subordinated Notes 6 3-4 % Trust Ctf 2011-1.10.37 on 6.75% Sub Aktie
ISIN: US33834B2079
|
12.05.2026 12:58:10
Integrity Alliance Loads Up on DFGP: A $2.7 Million Bet on Global Fixed Income
Integrity Alliance, LLC, reported in a recent SEC filing that it increased its holding in the Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) by 49,362 shares during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $2.7 million, calculated using the quarter’s average closing price. The value of the firm's total DFGP position increased by $2.6 million from the previous quarter -- a figure that reflects both the new shares purchased and price movement over the period.The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF is a broadly diversified bond fund that invests across global debt markets using a systematic, research-driven approach.Integrity Alliance's decision to add $2.7 million worth of DFGP during Q1 2026 is an incremental purchase of an existing position -- but it doesn’t appear to be any kind of dramatic or strategic pivot. The position now represents roughly 1.3% of the firm's total reportable AUM, placing it comfortably outside Integrity’s top five holdings. For a wealth manager maintaining hundreds of positions, this relatively minor adjustment of a smaller position isn’t that notable on its own.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Fixed Income Trust For Goldman Sachs Subordinated Notes 6 3-4 % Trust Ctf 2011-1.10.37 on 6.75% Sub
Analysen zu Fixed Income Trust For Goldman Sachs Subordinated Notes 6 3-4 % Trust Ctf 2011-1.10.37 on 6.75% Sub
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!