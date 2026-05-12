Fixed Income Trust For Goldman Sachs Subordinated Notes 6 3-4 % Trust Ctf 2011-1.10.37 on 6.75% Sub Aktie

Fixed Income Trust For Goldman Sachs Subordinated Notes 6 3-4 % Trust Ctf 2011-1.10.37 on 6.75% Sub für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: US33834B2079

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12.05.2026 12:58:10

Integrity Alliance Loads Up on DFGP: A $2.7 Million Bet on Global Fixed Income

Integrity Alliance, LLC, reported in a recent SEC filing that it increased its holding in the Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) by 49,362 shares during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $2.7 million, calculated using the quarter’s average closing price. The value of the firm's total DFGP position increased by $2.6 million from the previous quarter -- a figure that reflects both the new shares purchased and price movement over the period.The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF is a broadly diversified bond fund that invests across global debt markets using a systematic, research-driven approach.Integrity Alliance's decision to add $2.7 million worth of DFGP during Q1 2026 is an incremental purchase of an existing position -- but it doesn’t appear to be any kind of dramatic or strategic pivot. The position now represents roughly 1.3% of the firm's total reportable AUM, placing it comfortably outside Integrity’s top five holdings. For a wealth manager maintaining hundreds of positions, this relatively minor adjustment of a smaller position isn’t that notable on its own.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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