Intel, Red Hat, and others join hands for Open Platform for Enterprise AI

In a move that could redefine how generative AI can be used by enterprises sans the present ambiguity over its ability to scale and interoperable across business systems, the LF AI & Data Foundation has announced the launch of the Open Platform for Enterprise AI (OPEA) in collaboration with several technology companies.The objective is to spearhead the development of open, robust, multi-provider, and composable GenAI systems that are flexible, scalable, and enterprise-grade. Technology bigwigs supporting the initiative include Intel , VMWare, Red Hat, SAS, Cloudera, MariaDB Foundation, Anyscale, and Datastax. The LF AI & Data Foundation is inviting and expecting more members to join the bandwagon.