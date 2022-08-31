|
31.08.2022 13:56:00
Intel: Will Fortune Favor the Bold?
Shareholders of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) are going through a stressful time; shares have fallen to a five-year low despite the company's role as one of the world's leading semiconductor companies. The stock's plunge stems from Wall Street's concerns over Intel's aggressive manufacturing plans at a time when the economy is shaky and the industry could hit a downturn.Leaning into uncertainty with hefty spending plans is a bold strategy, but success could bring a new age of growth to the semiconductor giant. However, investors might need patience to see this through; here is what you need to know.Intel is just getting underway with a massive plan to invest billions of dollars over the next several years to revamp its fabrication (semiconductor manufacturing) operations. The company could spend more than $100 billion when it's all said and done, including expansion projects in Arizona, new facilities in Ohio, and various projects throughout Europe.Continue reading
Nachrichten zu Intel Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Intel Corp.mehr Analysen
|30.08.22
|Intel Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|24.08.22
|Intel Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|01.08.22
|Intel Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.07.22
|Intel Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|29.07.22
|Intel Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Intel Corp.
|31,80
|-0,97%
