Intel and Alphawave Announce Partnership for Intel Foundry Services

Alphawave IP will be a key anchor member of Intel Foundry Services Accelerator - IP Alliance focusing on leading-edge connectivity solutions

LONDON and CHANDLER, Ariz. and TORONTO, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphawave IP (LN:AWE), a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world’s technology infrastructure, is pleased to announce entering a partnership with Intel Foundry Services ("IFS”). Under the partnership, Alphawave IP has joined the IFS Accelerator - IP Alliance as an anchor member, focused on providing leading-edge connectivity solutions for mutual customers with IFS.

Tony Pialis, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alphawave stated, "the leadership team at Alphawave IP has a deep heritage of close collaboration with Intel since 2009. When Intel launched IFS, they brought advanced semiconductor capacity online at high scale. Intel Foundry Services offers a wide range of manufacturing services to meet customers’ unique product needs. We are pleased to be an anchor member of the IFS Accelerator - IP Alliance, which will enable our mutual customers to build some of the most advanced semiconductor products in the world, with IFS as their manufacturing one-stop-shop.”

The launch of IFS is a pivotal moment in the semiconductor industry, which has recently grappled with supply shortages, a reduced number of competitors offering high end foundry services, and a lack of suppliers focused on IP for high end connectivity solutions. By combining Intel’s manufacturing and operational prowess with Alphawave IP’s technology leadership in connectivity solutions, the partnership will enable some of the world’s largest chip companies and hyperscalers to build the most advanced semiconductor devices in 2022 and beyond.

"We are excited to announce the IFS Ecosystem Alliance as a major step forward for Intel's foundry ambitions,” said Randhir Thakur, President, Intel Foundry Services. "We are pleased to have Alphawave IP join the alliance as a charter member focused on the highest-end connectivity solutions. We look forward to working with Alphawave to extend their leadership IP with IFS for the benefit of our mutual global customers.”

About Alphawave IP

Faced with the exponential growth of data, Alphawave’s technology services a critical need: enabling data to travel faster, more reliably and with higher performance at lower power. Alphawave is a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world’s technology infrastructure. Our IP solutions therefore meet the needs of global tier-one customers in data centers, compute, networking, AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage. Founded in Toronto, Canada in 2017, by an expert technical team with a proven track record in licensing semiconductor IP, our mission is to focus on the hardest-to-solve connectivity challenges. To find out more about Alphawave IP, visit: awaveip.com

Related Party Disclosures

Intel is not a related party of Alphawave.

Trademarks

All registered trademarks and other trademarks belong to their respective owners.