|
21.01.2022 11:56:11
Intel and ASML Strengthen their Collaboration to Drive High-NA into Manufacturing in 2025
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands and HILLSBORO, OR, USA, Jan. 19, 2022 – Today, ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Intel Corporation (INTC) announced the latest phase of their longstanding collaboration to advance the cutting edge of semiconductor lithography technology. Intel has issued its first purchase order to ASML for the delivery of the industry’s first TWINSCAN EXE:5200 … ContinuedThe post Intel and ASML Strengthen their Collaboration to Drive High-NA into Manufacturing in 2025 appeared first on Intel Newsroom | Deutschland.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Intel Corp. "
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Intel Corp. "
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Intel Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
19.12.20
|Auch Microsoft will eigene Computerchips bauen - Intel-Aktien fallen (dpa-AFX)
|
24.07.20
|Geschäft mit Rechenzentren gibt Intel kräftigen Schub - Intel-Aktie bricht dennoch ein (dpa-AFX)
|
24.06.20
|Chip-Riesen im Visier: Warum Morgan Stanley Intel und NVIDIA abstuft (finanzen.at)
|
05.05.19
|Apple wollte sich wohl an Intel beteiligen (finanzen.at)
|
26.10.18
|Intel übertrifft Prognosen weit und erhöht Ausblick - Aktie gegen den Trend fester (Dow Jones)
|
03.04.18
|Bericht über Apples Chip-Pläne lässt Intel-Aktie abstürzen (dpa-AFX)
|
12.03.15
|Intel senkt Umsatzprognose für das erste Quartal (Dow Jones)