Intel and ASML Strengthen their Collaboration to Drive High-NA into Manufacturing in 2025

​VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands and HILLSBORO, OR, USA, Jan. 19, 2022 – Today, ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Intel Corporation (INTC) announced the latest phase of their longstanding collaboration to advance the cutting edge of semiconductor lithography technology. Intel has issued its first purchase order to ASML for the delivery of the industry’s first TWINSCAN EXE:5200 … ContinuedThe post Intel and ASML Strengthen their Collaboration to Drive High-NA into Manufacturing in 2025 appeared first on Intel Newsroom | Deutschland.
