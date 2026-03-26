Intel Aktie
WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001
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26.03.2026 11:45:00
Intel Arrow Lake Refresh: The Budget CPU That Finally Gives AMD a Run for Its Money
Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) recently took the wraps off two new PC CPUs as part of its Arrow Lake Refresh. The original line of Arrow Lake CPUs was a mixed bag, priced too high at launch and lackluster in gaming performance. AMD's chips were generally a better value, particularly for those who wouldn't benefit from Arrow Lake's exceptional non-gaming performance.While Intel's next-generation Nova Lake chips won't arrive until late this year or early next year, the company has strengthened its position in the desktop CPU market with the 250K Plus and 270K Plus CPUs. Intel tacked on more CPU cores, boosted clock speeds, and increased cache. The company also became far more aggressive on price, making an upgrade more feasible as memory prices soar. At the high-volume $200 price point, Intel appears to now be the undisputed king.Image source: Intel.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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