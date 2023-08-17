|
17.08.2023 13:20:00
Intel Can Succeed Without the Tower Semiconductor Acquisition
Chip-giant Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) agreed to acquire Tower Semiconductor, a specialty semiconductor manufacturer, 18 months ago. The deal is now officially dead. With China's regulators failing to sign off, Intel has terminated the transaction and will pay Tower a $353 million termination fee.The end of the Tower deal is a blow to Intel's foundry ambitions, but it's not the end of the world. Intel has been pushing hard over the past year-and-a-half on its manufacturing process roadmap. It's been laying the foundation for rapid-fire growth in 2025 and beyond.At the center of Intel's foundry strategy is its plan to roll out five new process nodes in four years. The company has struggled to bring new process nodes to volume production on time in the past. Notably, the company's 10nm process was originally slated to enter production in the first half of 2018, but it ultimately took until early 2021 for the first chips using the long-delayed process to be produced at volume.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Intel Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Intel Corp.mehr Analysen
|16.08.23
|Intel Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|15.08.23
|Intel Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|28.07.23
|Intel Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.07.23
|Intel Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|28.07.23
|Intel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.08.23
|Intel Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|15.08.23
|Intel Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|28.07.23
|Intel Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.07.23
|Intel Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|28.07.23
|Intel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.10.22
|Intel Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|01.08.22
|Intel Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.04.22
|Intel Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|15.02.22
|Intel Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.01.22
|Intel Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.07.23
|Intel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.06.23
|Intel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.23
|Intel Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.04.23
|Intel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.03.23
|Intel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.08.23
|Intel Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|15.08.23
|Intel Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|28.07.23
|Intel Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.07.23
|Intel Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|25.07.23
|Intel Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Intel Corp.
|29,92
|-3,73%
|Succeed co.,ltd. Registered Shs
|1 006,00
|0,90%
|Tower Semiconductor LtdShs
|27,74
|0,54%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen: US-Börsen in Rot -- ATX und DAX letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen gehen überwiegend leichter aus dem Handel
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich im Donnerstagshandel leichter. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich am Donnerstag schwächer. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Donnerstag mehrheitlich abwärts.