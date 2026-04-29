Intel Aktie
WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001
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29.04.2026 15:20:00
Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan Just Delivered Phenomenal News to Shareholders
Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) recently reported blowout 2026 first-quarter earnings. Not only did the results exceed Wall Street consensus estimates, but management also provided guidance for the current quarter well beyond analysts' expectations. Investors rewarded the strong performance, sending the stock surging on the day after the report.Perhaps even better, one of the company's business divisions that investors are excited about had a breakout quarter and appears to be playing an increasingly important role in the artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem. CEO Lip-Bu Tan just delivered phenomenal news to Intel shareholders.Image source: Intel.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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