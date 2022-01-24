Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Intel CEO Makes a Huge AMD Claim, But Has He Spoken Too Soon?
Shares of chip giant Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) have gained impressive momentum since the beginning of 2022 despite the sell-off in tech stocks, driven by the possibility of a turnaround in the company's fortunes thanks to its latest generation of Alder Lake client processors.There are reports that the Alder Lake processors are more powerful than their counterparts from Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), while recent third-party market share numbers indicate that Intel has been able to arrest AMD's growth in central processing units (CPUs). However, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said in a video interview that Chipzilla has put AMD in the "rearview mirror" in the client CPU market with its Alder Lake processors.Gelsinger went on to add that AMD will "never again" be in Intel's "windshield" as the latter is now "leading the market." Intel's CEO seems quite upbeat about his company's prospects in the new year, and hasn't minced any words about AMD's future in the client CPU market. However, Intel bears may feel that Gelsinger has started celebrating too early. Let's see why they may be right.Continue reading
