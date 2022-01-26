Intel Corporation Announces Fall In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Intel Corporation (INTC) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $4.62 billion, or $1.13 per share. This compares with $5.86 billion, or $1.42 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Intel Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $4.45 billion or $1.09 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.8% to $20.53 billion from $19.98 billion last year.

Intel Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $4.62 Bln. vs. $5.86 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.13 vs. $1.42 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $20.53 Bln vs. $19.98 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.80 Next quarter revenue guidance: $18.3 Bln