Intel Corporation Q1 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Intel Corporation (INTC) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $8.1 billion, or $1.98 per share. This compares with $3.4 billion, or $0.82 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Intel Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $3.6 billion or $0.87 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.6% to $18.4 billion from $19.7 billion last year.

Intel Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $8.1 Bln. vs. $3.4 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.98 vs. $0.82 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $18.4 Bln vs. $19.7 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: Adj: $0.70 Next quarter revenue guidance: $18.0 Bln Full year EPS guidance: Adj: $3.60 Full year revenue guidance: $76.0 Bln

