Intel Corporation Reports Fall In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Intel Corporation (INTC) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.0 billion, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $6.8 billion, or $1.67 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Intel Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $2.4 billion or $0.59 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 15.5% to $15.3 billion from $18.1 billion last year.

Intel Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.0 Bln. vs. $6.8 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.25 vs. $1.67 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $15.3 Bln vs. $18.1 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.20 Next quarter revenue guidance: $14 - $15 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $1.95 Full year revenue guidance: $63 - $64 Bln

