Intel Doubles Down on Advanced Chip Packaging

Chip-giant Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) is dead set on reclaiming its manufacturing edge over foundry leader TSMC. The company's manufacturing roadmap includes launching five nodes in a four-year span.Intel's Meteor Lake PC chips, set to launch this year, will use the Intel 4 process, the second process node in the plan. The final node, called Intel 18A, should be ready by the end of 2024. Intel expects this sub-2nm process to leapfrog TSMC.The Intel 18A process should give Intel an edge in the PC and server-chip markets but will also mark an inflection point for Intel's foundry business. Companies that design chips that benefit from the most advanced manufacturing process -- think high-end smartphone system on a chip (SoCs) and artificial intelligence (AI) accelerators -- will have a viable option beyond TSMC.