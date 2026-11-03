Intel Aktie
WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001
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03.11.2026 15:14:00
Intel Drops 31% in a Day as Data Center Sales Jump 78%
Shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) were trading down 31% the day after the chipmaker reported its fourth-quarter outlook on Oct. 30. Weak PC chip sales grabbed the headlines, but this overshadowed an important milestone in the data center business.
Several factors contributed to the stock's sudden plunge. An accident shut down Intel's Israel factory, expected to cost about $300 million in fourth-quarter revenue and 2 percentage points (200 basis points) of gross margin. PC makers are also cutting inventory, which management expects to contribute to a more than 20% sequential decline in client computing segment sales next quarter.
The PC slump seems to be the biggest concern weighing on the shares. CEO Lip-Bu Tan said, "In recent weeks, our customers began signaling a PC slowdown based on the memory prices and availability." Management expects industrywide PC units to fall about 12% in 2026.
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Analysen zu Intel Corp.
|30.10.26
|Intel Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.10.26
|Intel Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|30.10.26
|Intel Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|30.10.26
|Intel Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.10.26
|Intel Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.10.26
|Intel Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.10.26
|Intel Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|30.10.26
|Intel Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|30.10.26
|Intel Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.10.26
|Intel Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.07.26
|Intel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Intel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.01.26
|Intel Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.01.26
|Intel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.10.25
|Intel Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.10.26
|Intel Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.10.26
|Intel Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|30.10.26
|Intel Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|30.10.26
|Intel Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.10.26
|Intel Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Intel Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|19 860,00
|-7,93%
|Intel Corp.
|53,18
|-1,34%