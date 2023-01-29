|
Intel Exits Another Non-Core Business
There was a time when Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) was dead set on broadening its reach in the data center. The company is the longtime leader when it comes to server CPUs, although rival AMD now has a stronger product lineup. But there's a lot more that goes into a data center than CPUs, and Intel saw that as an opportunity.Intel acquired Barefoot Networks in 2019 in an attempt to expand its presence in the networking portion of the data center. Barefoot Networks designed Ethernet switch chips and software, with a particular focus on programmability and flexibility. "[T]he addition of Barefoot Networks will support our focus on end-to-end cloud networking and infrastructure leadership," read the Intel news release announcing the deal.Intel's Ethernet switch chip efforts were eventually put into the company's Network and Edge Group (NEX), which generated $8.9 billion of revenue in 2022. This segment includes a wide range of products, and Intel still views it as an important piece of its transformation efforts.Continue reading
