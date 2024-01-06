|
06.01.2024 15:35:00
Intel Finds Yet Another Way to Win in the AI Market
Semiconductor giant Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has hitched its wagon to the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. The company is putting AI at the center of nearly everything it does.In the PC market, Intel's latest Meteor Lake CPUs feature built-in hardware that enables AI inference workloads to be run locally. The task of blurring the background in a Zoom call, for example, can be offloaded to that AI hardware, which frees up the CPU and GPU to handle other processing tasks, providing a snappier experience and improving devices' battery life.In the server market, Intel's Sapphire Rapids and Emerald Rapids server CPUs are also equipped with AI accelerators. While these CPUs don't handle AI workloads nearly as capably as high-powered GPUs from Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), they offer an efficient way to run some AI inference tasks. Given how scarce and pricey data center GPUs have become, Intel's focus on lowering the total cost of ownership should appeal to its customers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
