Intel Fixes a Big Problem With Its Arc Graphics Cards

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Chip giant Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) made a critical error as it prepared its Arc graphics cards for launch earlier this year. The company tried to use the software drivers from its integrated graphics products as the foundation for the drivers for the new cards, a move that made sense in theory. Why start from scratch if you don't have to?Intel learned the answer to that question the hard way: Those integrated graphics drivers were incapable of delivering adequate performance for a discrete graphics card. The company was forced to drop its target of shipping 4 million units this year as the resultant software issues delayed the launches of its Arc 750 and Arc 770 graphics cards.For the launch, Intel focused on making sure the Arc cards performed well on modern games using the latest graphics application programming interfaces (APIs). It was largely successful: Reviewers at Tom's Hardware found the Arc 770 handily outperformed NVIDIA's RTX 3060 on average. The problem was that the performance in individual games was erratic.Continue reading