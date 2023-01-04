04.01.2023 14:10:00

Intel Follows Through on CPU Price Increase

After years of watching its PC CPU market share be chipped away by rival Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) came out swinging in late 2021 and 2022. The company's Alder Lake chips, the first from the company with a mix of high-performance and efficiency cores, started to roll out in late 2021. These powerful, affordable chips generally beat AMD's Ryzen 5000 series chips in performance and value.Intel built on this advantage last year with its Raptor Lake chips, which featured the same mixed-core architecture along with meaningful performance improvements. "Intel's 13th-Gen Raptor Lake processors deliver explosive generational performance increases that beat AMD's similarly priced Ryzen chips in gaming, single- and multi-threaded work at every price point," said reviewers at Tom's Hardware.Those last-gen Alder Lake chips are still available, but they're about to get more expensive. Intel indicated last July that it would be raising some CPU prices toward the end of year to offset the cost inflation it was experiencing.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Intel Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shsmehr Nachrichten