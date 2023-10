Intel Foundry Snags More Customers

Chip giant Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) still generates nearly all its revenue from selling its own chips, but that won't remain the case as the company ramps up its foundry business. Intel has its sights set on regaining its manufacturing advantage with an aggressive plan to launch five process nodes in a four-year span, culminating with the Intel 18A process in late 2024.Intel has already announced that it won a major unnamed customer for its Intel 18A process, and that that customer had made a large prepayment. Along with its third-quarter report, the company disclosed additional customer wins for the Intel 18A process and for its advanced packaging services.On top of that initial Intel 18A customer, Intel has signed two additional customers for the Intel 18A process. No information was given about these customers, other than that both are focused on high-performance computing. Intel is also in talks with another major customer, and the company expects to finish negotiations by the end of the year.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel