21.06.2024 11:45:00
Intel Foundry Takes a Step Forward With Intel 3 Process
Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has set its sites on regaining manufacturing dominance with an ambitious plan to launch five new process nodes in four years. Intel 7, a revamp of its long-delayed 10-nanometer node, was first on the list. Then came Intel 4, which was used for the compute tile portion of Intel's Meteor Lake laptop central processing units (CPUs) that launched toward the end of last year.Intel 3 is the third new process to launch and the most important for Intel so far. It's the first leading-edge node that will be used by external foundry customers, and the company plans to keep it around for a long time. Multiple variants that improve performance or add features will also be available for specialized-use cases.The only first-party products from Intel announced for the Intel 3 process are the company's Xeon 6 server CPUs. These include Sierra Forest, an already launched CPU that packs as many as 144 efficiency cores into a single chip, and Granite Rapids, a more traditional server CPU that focuses on performance.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
