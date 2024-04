Intel Guns for Nvidia With Gaudi 3 AI Chip

While the artificial intelligence (AI) accelerator market is dominated by Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has been trying to gain ground. The company's Gaudi line of AI chips historically couldn't match Nvidia on performance, but Intel pitched them as a cost-effective alternative to Nvidia 's pricey graphics processing units (GPUs).Gaudi 3, Intel's third-generation Gaudi AI chip, was officially unveiled on Tuesday. This time around, Intel is pushing both the performance and cost angles. The company claims that Gaudi 3 beats Nvidia 's H100 GPU by 50%, on average, in AI inference tasks, with 40% better power efficiency -- and it will be available at "a fraction of the cost" of Nvidia 's powerful chip.Intel presented impressive numbers, although they should be taken with a grain of salt until third-party benchmarks are performed. The company claims that Gaudi 3 will offer quadruple the AI compute performance over Gaudi 2 using a particular low-precision format and 50% more memory bandwidth.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel