Intel Has a Golden Opportunity in the Graphics Card Market

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After years of soaring prices for graphics cards, driven by pandemic-era demand and a cryptocurrency bubble, affordability is making a comeback. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) will launch its $299 RTX 4060 in July, a discount to the $329 launch price of its last-gen RTX 3060, and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has the $269 RX 7600 ready to go.The problem for PC gamers looking for an upgrade is that these new cards are nothing special. Nvidia's pricier RTX 4060 Ti has been reviewed, and it edges out its last-gen counterpart in rasterization performance by about 10% overall, according to Tom's Hardware. That's just not a huge gain. The situation is even worse on AMD's side. The RX 7600 only slightly beats out last-gen cards that now sell for less at retail.In other words, nothing game-changing is coming from either Nvidia or AMD in the world of mainstream graphics cards.Continue reading