|
25.05.2023 13:50:00
Intel Has a Golden Opportunity in the Graphics Card Market
After years of soaring prices for graphics cards, driven by pandemic-era demand and a cryptocurrency bubble, affordability is making a comeback. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) will launch its $299 RTX 4060 in July, a discount to the $329 launch price of its last-gen RTX 3060, and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has the $269 RX 7600 ready to go.The problem for PC gamers looking for an upgrade is that these new cards are nothing special. Nvidia's pricier RTX 4060 Ti has been reviewed, and it edges out its last-gen counterpart in rasterization performance by about 10% overall, according to Tom's Hardware. That's just not a huge gain. The situation is even worse on AMD's side. The RX 7600 only slightly beats out last-gen cards that now sell for less at retail.In other words, nothing game-changing is coming from either Nvidia or AMD in the world of mainstream graphics cards.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Intel Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Intel Corp.mehr Analysen
|28.04.23
|Intel Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.04.23
|Intel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.04.23
|Intel Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|30.03.23
|Intel Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|30.03.23
|Intel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.23
|Intel Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.04.23
|Intel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.04.23
|Intel Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|30.03.23
|Intel Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|30.03.23
|Intel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.10.22
|Intel Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|01.08.22
|Intel Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.04.22
|Intel Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|15.02.22
|Intel Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.01.22
|Intel Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.23
|Intel Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.04.23
|Intel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.03.23
|Intel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.02.23
|Intel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.01.23
|Intel Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|03.04.23
|Intel Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|30.03.23
|Intel Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|23.02.23
|Intel Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.01.23
|Intel Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.01.23
|Intel Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Intel Corp.
|25,37
|-5,97%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWeiterhin keine Einigung im US-Schuldenstreit: Uneinheitliche Entwicklung an den US-Börsen -- ATX und DAX schließen mit Verlusten -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Handel überwiegend tiefer
Der heimische Markt konnte frühe Gewinne letztlich nicht halten. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt gab ebenfalls leicht nach. Die US-Börsen tendierten am Donnerstag uneinheitlich. An den Börsen in Fernost waren zur Wochenmitte hauptsächlich Verluste zu sehen.